'They've paid their taxes all their lives' - Chorley MP Lindsay Hoyle objects to plans to scrap free TV licences for over 75s

Chorley MP Sir Lindsay Hoyle has objected to plans to potentially scrap free TV licences for over 75s – and is urging borough residents to participate in the BBC’s public consultation exercise on the future of the policy.

The BBC is launching its public consultation on what TV licence fee concession should be in place for older people from June 2020.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle MP

Currently all households with people over 75 are entitled to a free TV licence, which could come to an end in June 2020 as a result of the Digital Economy Act 2017, giving the BBC authority to introduce charges for the over 75s.

Sir Lindsay said: “The BBC has an annual operating budget of nearly £5 billion and enjoys a privileged position as the national broadcaster, I do not understand how the organisation thinks it can possibly sell the idea of removing or altering the terms of the free license for those over the age of 75.

“The BBC must find a way to absorb swallow the cost internally.

"These older people have paid taxes and the license fees throughout their lives and it is right that they are exempt.”

Residents can respond to the consultation at bbc.co.uk/yoursay.

For alternative formats, such as Braille and audio, the consultation can be accessed by calling 0800 232 1382.