Tributes to Chorley councillor who served the borough for 15 years

Tributes have been paid to a long-serving Chorley councillor who passed away earlier this week.

Henry Caunce had represented Eccleston and Mawdesley as a Conservative member of the borough authority for 15 years. He died just 24 hours before local elections in the district, although his own seat was not being contested this year.

At the vote count at Chorley town hall on Thursday night, Labour cabinet member Paul Walmsley described him as “a very good councillor [and] a lovely fella,” to warm applause in the room.

Friend and fellow Conservative councillor, John Walker, said the news about Cllr Caunce had come as “a big shock”.

“He hadn’t been well for a number of months, but he was at our most recent group meeting in April and was on good form - just his usual self,” Cllr Walker said.

“When I heard what had happened, it was one of those things that stops you in your tracks when you hear it.”

Cllr Caunce had turned down the chance to be mayor of Chorley in recent years, because of health problems.

“It’s very sad when someone passes away who has given such a lot of service to his local community - he was on Eccleston parish council as well,” Cllr Walker said.

"He always made good contributions to our discussions in the Conservative group and at the council."

“And he was a great asset to the development control [planning] committee which he was a member of. He had been in the building trade and so knew all the rules and regulations.

“It’s very sad news indeed and we would all like to send our condolences to Henry’s wife and children,” Cllr Walker added.