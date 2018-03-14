Walton-le-Dale Park and Ride secured into the next decade

The uncertain future of a park and ride service in Preston has been secured going in to the next decade.

Warnings were previously issued over Walton-le-Dale Park and Ride, with residents told to use it or lose it’ in December last year when Lancashire County Council agreed to extend the existing service further for a further two months to allow the council time to develop proposals to save it.

Last week the county council’s cabinet agreed to extend the service until March 2021, with the council committed to making improvements at the site to attract more passengers’.

Cabinet member for highways and transport, County Coun Keith Iddon, said: “We’re pleased that we could add some stability to this service, which will help us to introduce improvements that will benefit passengers and attract new people to use it, which brings in more revenue.

“We’re also looking at ways to reduce the cost of running this service and improving the lighting at the site to save energy. It’s vital to look at ways we can save money.”

No changes are planned to the timetable for the service, with Preston Bus continuing to operate it on behalf of the county council.

No designated cost has been assigned to the project, as the more people use it, the less the costs are to run the site, but an overall reduction has been earmarked.

Head of the public and integrated transport service at Lancashire County Council, Oliver Starkey, said: “We have been looking at ways to improve this site, which will also reduce the cost of operating the service.

“It’s too early to say exactly what this will involve, as more work needs to take place on these plans.”