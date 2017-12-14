Pool tournament in memory of Stevie raises funds for Rosemere

A knock-out pool tournament in tribute to a former enthusiast who died of cancer, was right on cue.

Stevie Dawes, of Whittle-le-Woods, who was well-known for his love of pool, horse racing and a pint of Guinness at the Roebuck Inn, died in February aged just 55 years old.

Stevie Dawes

To celebrate his life, friends Steph and Andy Hardman, along with Stevie’s brother Andy and sister-in-law Shelley Dawes organised a knock-out pool tournament at the Roebuck pub.

With 64 entrants and live streaming of its draws on Facebook, it not only brought the community together, it also raised more than £2,000 for Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s 20 Years Anniversary Appeal.

Winner was Roebuck regular Andy Pearson, who received an unconventional trophy, which was donated by Terry and Brenda Trelfa.

Shelley said: “We wanted to remember Stevie through the things he liked best so when we picked a trophy for the pool competition winner, we chose a horse design to reflect Stevie’s love of horse racing.”