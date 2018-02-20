Popular Indian restaurant could become taxi hire unit

The owner of a once thriving Indian restaurant in Chorley has wished a taxi company which could move into his old venue “Good Luck“.

Manu Patel, who owned the Hyatt in Dole Lane for over 20 years, closed the restaurant towards the end of last year.

He then moved his restaurant into the Parkers Arms pub, naming the pub curry merger as the Sizzling Indian.

Manu said that business has been steady since the eatery opened.

“It is steady as she goes,” he said. “January and February are predominately quiet times of the year. We have our very loyal customer base and they have all followed us here. That means we must have done something right.

“We are still evolving with what the customer wants and are planning events on Sundays with a buffet with a variety of curries that people can try out.

“The pub section of the premises is no longer there as we needed that section for our bigger party bookings.”

Manu and the landlord of the watering hole David Benson went into partnership in November 2017.

Both pointed towards the tough times for pubs and Indian restaurants, with dozens of old favourites closing down in Lancashire. New figures from the Campaign for Real Ale show that 29 pubs are lost every week across the UK.

Meanwhile new proposals are being tabled with town planners at Chorley Council to see Manu’s former restaurant venue in Dole Lane transformed into a taxi hire office.

Applicant Shazad Malik of taxi service Four Sixes based in Hollinshead Street in Chorley is behind the application.

A decision on the proposals for the space in the market town is expected by Tuesday March, 27.

Four Sixes is a family run, private hire taxi service.