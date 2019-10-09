Power outage in Chorley leaves dozens of properties without electricity

A power cut close to Chorley town centre has left dozens of properties without power.

Some 63 customers to the north of the town centre have been without power since early Wednesday afternoon (October 9), with the issue first reported to Electricity North West at 1.32pm.

Engineers are currently on site attempting to fix the issue.

Properties are affected mainly in the Park Road, Waterloo Street, and Springs Road area.

An estimated restoration time of 11pm has been issued.

The affected post codes are:

PR6 0HU

PR6 7AA

PR6 7AB

PR7 1EU

PR7 1EX

PR7 1EZ

PR7 1GY

PR7 1HD

PR7 1HE

PR7 1PN

PR7 1PZ

PR7 1QD

PR7 1QX

PR7 1QY

PR7 1QZ