Preston and South Ribble Macmillan Cancer Support Fund-raising Group wins regional award

A team of charity champions have been honoured with a regional award for their mammoth fund-raising efforts.

Neil Bonser

Preston and South Ribble Macmillan Cancer Support Fund-raising Group has been named as the winners of the charity's Regional Committee Award, in recognition of the team’s dedication.

The committee was set up by Tony Bonser, of Hoghton, in August 2009 - just five months after his son, Neil, died of cancer.

To date, the group have raised more than £100,000.

Tony, 72, said: “It was very important for us to set the committee up. It was not about paying back, as you can’t. It was about wanting more people to have the support Neil had.

“Macmillan nurses made it possible for him to die at his home in Preston, which meant a lot to him.

“We didn’t even know Macmillan gave awards to committees so we were delighted. There has not been a ceremony - that will be later in the year.”

In recent months the team has organised a fancy dress party at Fishwick Hall Golf Club, raising £1,000 in memory of committee member Samantha Walkden’s grandmother and 16-year-old Ben Yates shaved his hair for sponsorship.

The committee is now holding a fashion show at Penwortham Golf Club on Friday July 13, from 7pm. Entry is £8 on the door and includes a glass of Prosecco and nibbles.

Tony added: “We have a lot of fun coming up with ideas to raise money and there is a real community feel of hard working people.”

“When Ben shaved his hair, there was a lady in the audience who was losing her hair due to chemotherapy and she said if people donated more money, she would also shave her head. It was amazing.”

Lisa Martin, Macmillan fund-raising manager for West Lancashire, said: “The group are amazing, they pull together and use any opportunity to raise awareness for the work Macmillan does and raise a huge amount of money whilst having the best time.”