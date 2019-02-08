Preston cancer patient Roisin's latest battle is taking on 31 men . . . at darts!

Cancer fighter Roisin Pelan has faced some tough challenges since she first waged war on the disease almost five years ago.

Tomorrow the 36-year-old Preston mum will tackle one of the craziest - taking on 31 men in a charity darts knockout.

Roisin and Michael both had their heads shaved in 2014 to raise funds for charity.

Roisin is the only woman player taking to the oche at St Bernard's Catholic Club in Ashton to launch a new year of fund-raising for cancer research.

And in a bizarre twist of fate she has been drawn to face her partner Michael in the opening round.

"People say it's a fix, but believe me it isn't," said LEP columnist Roisin, who first hit the headlines last year after releasing a breast cancer song called "Feel The Boobs," urging women to check themselves regularly.

"There's been a bit of rivalry going on at home. We're both taking it seriously. I've even been practising in heels so I can try and look glamorous on the day.

"Darts isn't my thing, but I'm getting into it more than I thought I would.

"Unfortunately I'm the only woman who's entered. And knowing the lads who are in it, no-one is going to let me win, even if it's for charity."

The tournament - the focal point of a family event to raise cash - starts at 3pm.

Roisin, who has twice been hit by breast cancer, launched a series of fund-raisers last year, including a sponsored walk for men in high heels, and reached £10,000 for Cancer Research UK. This year she has set herself a target to double that.

"£20,000 is ambitious, I know," she said. "Last year was mental, but such good fun. Tomorrow we're hoping the darts will get this year's appeal going by raising at least £1,000, which gives us something to build on."

In the year since she released her cancer song, Roisin has appeared on Alan Titchmarsh's popular TV series Love Your Garden and achieved a lifetime ambition by publishing her first children's book.

On the health front, she says her latest scan results this week were "brilliant."