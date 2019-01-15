Preston careers Expo offers apprenticeship opportunities

Organisers of Lancashire’s Apprenticeship and Careers Expo are promising more job opportunities than ever before when the event returns to Preston on March 26.

More than 70 regional employers, ranging from engineering giants Leyland Trucks to legal specialists Harrison Drury, will be attending what is set to be the largest ever at the Guild Hall.

The Expo is being supported by Preston’s College, Blackpool and The Fylde College, UCLan and one of the region’s largest apprenticeship employers, the NHS.

Also, many of Lancashire’s colleges and training providers will also be present, making finding a career through the apprenticeship program even more accessible.

“We are delighted to take over the full organisation and promotion of the event,” said Andrew Richardson, lead organiser for Shout Futures.

“We believe passionately in the positive impact that apprentices can bring to all sizes of business. Between our network of members, the wider business community and the region’s colleges, universities and training providers, we are perfectly positioned to maximise on the potential this event undoubtedly has.

"It is much more than a recruitment event. As part of the region’s largest business networking organisation we will be challenging employers to consider upskilling their current workforces through the apprenticeship route.

The 2019 event will offer anybody interested in apprenticeships more local and relevant choices than ever before.”

To register and book a place go to www.appexppo.co.uk.