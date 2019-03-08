Preston, Chorley and Lancaster take top spots as hundreds of Lancashire youngsters compete for places in Spar School Games

Hundreds of Lancashire youngsters have been sprinting their way to success in the SPAR Lancashire School Games in the sportshall athletics county final.

Months of hard work resulted in nearly 600 schoolchildren attending the event, in Blackpool, representing their schools and one of 15 Lancashire boroughs after already being crowned regional champions.

Preston winners, Broughton CE

A total of 31 school teams competed in 12 athletic events, including obstacle relays, high jump, javelin and speed bounce, and the highest score of the competition took the overall county title.

Two separate sessions were held, a small schools event consisting of 15 teams of 12 athletes and the Year five and six competition involving 16 teams of 24 children.

The winners of the small schools event were Dolphinholme C E Primary School representing Lancaster, with second place awarded to Earby Springfield (Pendle) and third to St Mary & St Andrew's Catholic Primary School, Preston.

Preston schools came first in the Year five and six event with Chorley placing second , and in the small schools event, Preston also picked up second place.

Small school winners, Dolphinholme

Champions of the Year five and six event were Broughton C E Primary School (Preston), with second place awarded to Euxton CE, (Chorley) and third place achieved by AKS Lytham Independent School in Lytham.

Overall 560 children represented Blackburn and Darwen; Blackpool; Burnley; Chorley; Hyndburn; Lancaster; Heysham; Pendle; Preston; Ribble Valley; Rossendale; South Ribble; West Lancs; Wyre and Fylde.

Results:

Small schools event: Sportshall Athletics

Lancaster: Dolphinholme

Pendle: Earby Springfield

Preston: St Marys & St Andrews

Ribble Valley: Gisburn

South Ribble (Worden): Ashbridge

West Lancs: Westhead Lathom St James

Wyre: Copp Church of England

Rossendale: Water Primary School

Chorley: Withnell St Joes

Burnley: St joseph’s Park Hill

Fylde: Wesham Church of England

Hyndburn: St Mary’s Clayton

Heysham: Arkholme

South Ribble (Brownedge): Coupe Green

Blackpool: Langdale

Year 5/6 event: Sportshall Athletics

Preston: Broughton

Chorley: Euxton

Fylde: AKS

Blackpool: Holy Family

South Ribble: St Leonards

Ribble Valley: St Leonards Langho

Heysham: St Peters

Blackburn: Lower Darwen

Rossendale: St James the Less

West Lancs: Woodland

South Ribble (Worden): St Oswalds

Wyre: Sacred Heart

Burnley: Wellfield

Lancaster: Grosvenor Park

Pendle: Sacred Heart

Hyndburn: Baxenden