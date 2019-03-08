Preston councillor to step down after death of her son, 13

A Preston councillor has announced she will be stepping down in May after the tragic death of her youngest son.



Coun Anna Hindle, who won a seat on the city council last year, says she does not feel able to stand for re-election following the loss of 13-year-old Tim from a brain tumour.

“This came as a huge shock and, due to this bereavement, I don’t feel at this time that I can stand in the 2019 May elections and serve the constituents to the best of my ability,” she said.

Schoolboy Tim, a pupil at Walton-le-Dale High School, died in Manchester Children’s Hospital in September after a short and “very sudden” illness.

One of the school’s teaching assistants, Gary Hardman, is to tackle a 500-mile three-peaks challenge in July to remember Tim and raise money for the hospital’s iMRI Scanner Appeal.

“One of Tim’s favourite songs was ‘I Would Walk 500 Miles by the Proclaimers,” said Gary.

“I’ve decided to climb Snowdon, Scafell Pike and Ben Nevis and cycle between them in seven days. Tim loved life and was very active outdoors.”

Gary has launched a JustGiving page to raise £1,000 for the charity.

Coun Hin dle, who won a seat in Garrison Ward for Labour last May, said: “I’ve really enjoyed the exciting challenge of being a Labour city councillor.

"However, unfortunately my year in office has not gone at all to plan.”

Gary Hardman’s JustGiving target of £1,000 is for a scanner appeal chosen by the family.

You can donate at: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/gary-hardman2