Preston man completed a Lancashire boundary walk in aid of North West Air Ambulance

A man has made it his mission to walk the entire length of the Real Lancashire County Boundary (The County Palatine) to support the North West Air Ambulance.

Philip Walsh in Formby



Philip Walsh, chairman of Friends of Real Lancashire (FORL) has devised a Lancashire boundary walk in conjunction with the Association of British Counties (ABC).

The 65-year-old from Preston began his walk from Blackpool Tower and completed it in 30 days, spread over two months.

He had a minor setback when he injured his back a few days into the walk, but recovered quick enough to complete his challenge.

The father-of-two, who has four grandchildren, said: “Our county is huge. The boundary alone at more than 400 miles is double the Lancashire admin area boundary, so it is a tremendous challenge for me.

“The longest walk I have ever done is the 73 mile Ribble Way over four days.

“The object of the walk was to raise awareness of Lancashire’s true boundaries, practically establish the route and publish it as a recognised long distance walk.

“The walk didn’t faze me. Looking ahead at landmarks in the distance didn’t trouble me - I just kept going.

“Looking back to see where I have walked was very rewarding though.

“I was lucky with the weather as I had sunny days. Usually I was on the fells or in shaded areas so it was not too bad.

I was able to commute from home and only spent four nights away.

“Unfortunately I hurt my back climbing over trees in Mosley and had to rest for 15 days.”

Philip, a retired police officer who worked in the mountain branch, raised more than £3,000 for North West Air Ambulance.

He added: “I had to make my efforts worthwhile, and I was hoping to raise at least £5,000, so any last few donations would be very welcome.”

To support Philip and make a donation visit http://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/FORL-PhilipWalsh