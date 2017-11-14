Preston mum brews up magical Harry Potter inspired fundraiser

Wannabe wizards of all ages packed out a Lancashire manor house for a magical day of all things Harry Potter and helped raise more than £2,000 in aid of The Christie hospital.

The family fun day was organised by Preston mum and super Harry Potter fan Holly Charnley who with the help of colleagues at Keoghs, Victoria Hodkinson and Nicole Oram transformed Heskin Hall in Chorley into a wizarding world.

Photo: David Hurst 5 year old Poppy Wilson and her pumpkins at the Harry Potter Family Fun Day in aid of The Christie held at Heskin Hall, Eccleston,

From owls, to pumpkins to a mock-up Diagon Alley, muggle guests were invited to buy wands and magical treats and take part in Hogwarts-inspired activities from Quidditch to spell games. Mum of one Holly, 31, a huge Harry Potter fan, was excited to get involved with a charity day with her co-workers having just completed her treatment for breast cancer. She was diagnosed in January and has undergone surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy at the Manchester-based treatment centre.

Holly, who lives in Ashton, said: “It was a fantastic, we hoped the day would be popular but never imagined it would be a busy as it was.

“The doors opened and it was mayhem! I had spent five months crafting the handmade wands and they sold out in 45 minutes.

“It was a really nice atmosphere, lots of people had made an effort with their costumes, babies to older people, people brought their carved pumpkins - we had so much good feedback, the children had a great time and parents, grandparents enjoyed it too.”

Photo: David Hurst Charlotte Farley and Katie Tadman with slim from Potter Pots at the Harry Potter Family Fun Day in aid of The Christie held at Heskin Hall, Eccleston,

The day was open to all muggles, with visitors making donations. Holly said it was a fitting way to raise money for the cancer hospital, where she has spent the year receiving treatment. Holly added: “During my treatment, I was still working and going into the office, some of the girls had wanted to do something for charity and had come up with a few ideas. “I am such a huge Harry Potter fan, it seemed an appropriate theme and then it just took off – it became something I could focus on. “It was an exhausting and I was wiped out for a few days afterwards but the event was such a success we’re now thinking we can do it again next year.” And Holly’s ‘Hollivanders’ wands proved so popular she has now completed a further 40 personal orders she took on the day.

"I made £400 on the wands alone and I was selling them for £3 each - so I was so pleased all my crafting paid off."

Photo: David Hurst 5 year old Elsie Richmond of Preston as Harry Potter at the Harry Potter Family Fun Day in aid of The Christie held at Heskin Hall, Eccleston,

Photo: David Hurst Jack and Ollie Gonzales-Lavin of Coppull with candy floss spun by Dumbledore, better known as Gemma Barnes, at the Harry Potter Family Fun Day in aid of The Christie held at Heskin Hall, Eccleston,

Photo: David Hurst 8 year old Oliver Naylor of Standish with a carved pumpkin in the shape of Harry Potter at the Harry Potter Family Fun Day in aid of The Christie held at Heskin Hall, Eccleston,

Photo: David Hurst Catriona Duffy and Isabella Macpherson of Preston at the Harry Potter Family Fun Day in aid of The Christie held at Heskin Hall, Eccleston,