Preston sisters die in suspected gas leak in Pakistan

Two sisters from Preston have been found dead following a suspected gas leak in Pakistan.

Maria, 24, and Nadia Rehman, 17, were found collapsed on the floor of a hotel bathroom during a family trip to Gujrat to mark the anniversary of their grandfather's funeral.

Reports from Pakistan say the girls were both rushed to hospital in a critical condition, but died later.

Their deaths came more than a week ago, yet details of the tragedy have only just been revealed.

Maria and Nadia were on the trip with their parents Abdul and Zarina Rehman who are still in Pakistan as authorities continue their investigation into the deaths. They are being supported by officials at the British Consul.

It is believed the girls could have been overcome with fumes from a hot water geyser used for the shower.

A spokeswoman for the Foreign and Commonwealth Office said: "We are in contact with the local authorities following the death of two British women in Gujrat, Pakistan and we have offered consular support to the family."

Relatives at the family home in Preston are said to be "too upset" to talk about the tragedy.

But Abdul's first wife Sheila Rehman, 72, who lives in Sheffield, is reported to have slammed rumours on social media about the girls' deaths.

She is quoted as saying: "We know exactly what happened - it was a gas leak. There have been rumours across Facebook that are not true.

"We are all just deeply shocked and very sad."

Sheila's daughter Roxanna, 42, is said to have flown out to Pakistan to support the parents.