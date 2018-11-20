Project Feed Chorley: Can you help us build the town's new food bank?

Chorley’s vital food bank is operating out of a ‘damp and smelly’ cellar and we need your help to build a new one.

More than one hundred families each month rely on help from the LW Storehouse at Living Waters church in Bolton Street.

But the seven-year-old facility simply cannot survive another winter and urgently needs financial help to construct a new building in its car park.

So today the Chorley Guardian, working alongside community radio station Chorley FM and Chorley Football Club, is launching Project Feed Chorley to help the town’s most vulnerable.

Our aim is to together raise £20,000 toward the new building and, in addition, to help feed Chorley this Christmas, ensuring that those families most in need over the festive period at least have the opportunity to have a nice, family, Christmas dinner.

The food bank helps people like 45-year-old dad Barry Graham, a former food bank user turned volunteer, who needed help when his life fell apart.

Barry Graham and Carol Halton

He said: “As a man, the hardest thing is to come through the front door and ask for help when I’ve worked 70 hours a week all my life.

“I felt like I was dying in the gutter.”

Currently working conditions for the volunteers are damp, dark and crowded, with humidifiers required to maintain air quality and stop perishables from degrading. Low ceilings mean volunteers have to stoop to work.

The build, which is estimated to cost £20,000, will improve the lives of people throughout the town and borough in a time of great need.

Volunteers at LW Storehouse food bank in Chorley (Photos and video: JPI Media)

To find out how to support the campaign, see pages six & seven of this week's Chorley Guardian or visit chorley-guardian.co.uk

You can donate at www.gofundme.com/project-feed-chorley or attend one of the below fund-raising events:

- Kids Sing Christmas - December 5, Lancastrian suite, Chorley Town Hall. Seven local schools will sing their favourite Christmas songs.

- Christmas Shopping - December 11 at Chorley Football Club. £15 per stall plus a raffle.

Barry Graham

- Retro Christmas Party - December 13, Chorley Football Club.