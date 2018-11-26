Project Feed Chorley: Comedian Dave Spikey and Sir Lindsay Hoyle MP throw their support behind food bank warehouse campaign

A number of notable names have put their support behind the Project Feed Chorley campaign to help some of the town’s most vulnerable residents.

Last Tuesday the Guardian, Chorley FM, and Chorley FC launched the campaign to raise £20,000 for the LW Storehouse food bank in Bolton Street.

Volunteer Pat Webb sorting the items that have been donated

For seven years the food bank has worked out of the LivingWaters church cellar – but conditions are damp, smelly and a danger to volunteers’ health.

In the last week, more than £11,000 has been raised thanks to selfless businesses and people across the Chorley borough.

And now Chorley comedians and the borough MP have put their support behind the campaign.

Dave Spikey

Chorley comedian Dave Spikey, star of Phoenix Nights, said: “It’s a crying shame that in this day and age, food banks are needed in Chorley and the rest of the country but sad to say, they have become essential in providing an absolutely vital service to those who are so desperately in need of help.

“It is incredibly heartening to know that we have in our community, this small, caring, compassionate group of volunteers who dedicate so many hours to helping the town’s vulnerable people in this way. Every credit to them.”

Chorley MP Sir Lindsay Hoyle said: “It’s incredibly sad we have to have a food bank to support people.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle MP

“And the need and requirement continues to grow – and that’s why I am so pleased LivingWaters provides support through the food bank for the people of Chorley.

“There’s somewhere to turn to in winter to feed families for when people reach a crisis.

“There’s support there to make sure people can eat. This wouldn’t happen without them.”

Chorley comic Steve Royle said: “During these times of uncertainty it’s reassuring to know that there is one thing you can rely on; the good will and understanding of the people of Chorley.

Steve Royle

“This is especially true of the volunteers at LivingWaters who tirelessly give up their time to help others less fortunate.

“It is essential the wider community help them in their endeavours.

“Let’s hope we can all help them reach their target of £20,000 so the foodbank can continue and give that valued support to those in need.”

To donate to Project Feed Chorley visit www.gofundme.com/project-feed-chorley

There are also a number of fund-raising events taking place:

- Kids Sing Christmas - December 5, Lancastrian suite, Chorley Town Hall. Seven local schools will sing their favourite Christmas songs

- Christmas Shopping - December 11 at Chorley Football Club. £15 per stall plus a raffle

- Retro Christmas Party - December 13, Chorley Football Club.