Project Feed Chorley: Stunning first week of selfless donations sees £11,000 raised in just seven days

The people of Chorley have overwhelming backed the Guardian’s calls to fund a new food bank building for the town.

Last week the Guardian, Chorley FM, and Chorley FC launched the Project Feed Chorley campaign to raise £20,000 for the LW Storehouse food bank in Bolton Street.

Steve Halton, John Lacy minister at LivingWaters Church and Carol Halton (Photos and video: JPIMedia)

For seven years the food bank has worked out of the LivingWaters church cellar – but conditions are damp, smelly and a danger to volunteers’ health.

In the week since the campaign launch to fund a new food bank warehouse on the church car park, more than £11,000 has been raised thanks to selfless businesses and people across the Chorley borough.

LW Storehouse co-ordinator Carol Halton said: “The community spirit has been absolutely overwhelming.

Volunteers at the LW Storehouse food bank

“So many have come in from what they have seen in the paper. One business came in on Friday after reading the paper and gave us a cheque for £2,000.”

That donation came from Buckshaw Village-based company S&S Northern Ltd, courtesy of husband and wife team Steve and Sue McMahon.

And among the flood of donations children from Clayton-le-Woods CE Primary School have also raised £250 to support the project, and are raising further funds at the school’s Christmas fair on December 7.

Work has now started on the foundation work for the warehouse, which requires £12,500.

Carol said that once that is completed in three weeks time, the hope is for work to continue if enough money has been raised in that time.

To donate visit www.gofundme.com/project-feed-chorley

There are also a number of fund-raising events taking place:

- Kids Sing Christmas - December 5, Lancastrian suite, Chorley Town Hall. Seven local schools will sing their favourite Christmas songs

- Christmas Shopping - December 11 at Chorley Football Club. £15 per stall plus a raffle

- Retro Christmas Party - December 13, Chorley Football Club.