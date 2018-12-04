Project Feed Chorley: Work is now underway as halfway fund-raising target is smashed

Groundwork has started on a new food bank warehouse as the campaign to raise £20,000 for the organisation passes halfway.

Diggers have been preparing the foundation work for a new warehouse at the LW Storehouse at the LivingWaters church.

Jeff Cotterell, left, from Berkeley Building and Construction Ltd is behind the foundation work for the new warehouse at the LW Storehouse food bank. His business has also donated 1,000 to Project Feed Chorley

It comes after the Guardian, Chorley FM, and Chorley FC teamed up with the LW Storehouse to fund a new food bank warehouse costing £20,000. Within the first two weeks nearly £14,000 has been raised.

Food bank co-ordinator Carol Halton said: “It’s going really well. We are nearly up to £14,000 now.

"We have the money for the foundations but we really need people to keep helping with the second part – building the warehouse.

“We don’t want to leave the work done sat here. If we can carry on and put the structure up and the roof then it’s almost finished.”

Carol Halton in the LW Storehouse

Carol also informed the Guardian that on top of the £14,000 an extra £1,000 has been raised by fund-raising group Epic Kidz.

A further £1,000 is also being donated by Jeff Cotterell of Preston-based Berkeley Building and Construction Ltd, with Jeff the man behind making sure the foundations are ready for the warehouse.

And on top of that, a generous discount on goods to build the warehouse has been applied by Leyland-based business CW Berry.

To donate visit www.gofundme.com/project-feed-chorley

A number of fund-raising events are set to take place:

• Kids Sing Christmas – December 5, Lancastrian suite, Chorley Town Hall. Seven local schools will sing their favourite Christmas songs.

• Christmas Shopping – December 11 at Chorley Football Club. £15 per stall plus a raffle.

• Retro Christmas Party – December 13, Chorley Football Club.