Puddle Ducks Lancashire raise money for Alder Hey in memory of tot Tristan

Youngsters in a county-wide swimming group had a splashing time raising funds for Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, in memory of one of their members who died of a rare heart condition.

Youngsters in a county-wide swimming group had a splashing time raising funds for Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, in memory of one of their members who died of a rare heart condition.

Tristan Campbell with his mum Kate

Puddle Ducks held a charity PJ swimming week, where they learnt learning water safety dressed in their favourite pyjamas and raised £1,835 for Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in memory of Tristan Elijah Campbell.

Tristan, who swam with Puddle Ducks, was cared for at Alder Hey until he died last year aged two and a half from a rare heart condition, called Heterotaxy Syndrome.

Jo Gribben, owner of Puddle Ducks Lancashire, said, “It was everyone’s decision to choose Alder Hey Children’s Hospital. Tristan, who lived in Radcliffe, was an incredible little boy and his condition didn’t get in the way of him having an adventurous life that was full of fun. It is an honour to be able to join Tristan’s mum, Kate, with her mission to raise money for causes related to his condition.

“It was wonderful to bring all the children together who used to swim with Tristan to present the cheque to the charity. We are proud of them all for taking part in our charity PJ Week and helped us to raise so much money for Alder Hey Children’s Hospital.”

Adam Dixon, community fund-raiser for Alder Hey, said: “It was lovely to visit Puddle Ducks and meet all of Tristan’s friends who took part in the PJ party and raised a wonderful amount for Alder Hey Children’s Charity. We think they are all superstars.”

Puddle Ducks teaches babies and tots in pools across Lancashire, including Chorley, Wigan, Preston, Radcliffe, Blackpool, Clitheroe, and Lytham.

To donate to Puddle Duck’s JustGiving page, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/puddle-ducks-lancashire.