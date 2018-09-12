Queen and Abba tributes teaming up at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

A Queen and Abba tribute combo are taking over Blackpool Pleasure Beach for the next five weeks.

A series of shows headlined by QEII kicked off at the Horseshoe last night.

The five-piece band has been visiting various Blackpool venues for more than 10 years – but have now returned for their biggest shows yet.

They are performing a series of dates at The Horsehoe and The Globe , supported by top Abba tribute act Just One Look.

QEII aims to celebrate the wealth of talent that came together in Queen by accurately recreating the style and excitement of a Queen concert.

The band is made up of Mark Sanders as Freddie Mercury, Phil Teague as Brian May, John Stephens as John Deacon, Mick Durber as Roger Taylor and Neil Gordon as Spike Edney.

As staunch Queen fans themselves, the group co-ordinates everything from lighting and make-up to their heroes’ mannerisms and music.

Mark has been captivating audiences with his breath-taking tributes to Freddie Mercury and Queen for many years.

Since the death of Mercury in 1991, he has recreated the essence of Freddie’s stage charisma, even appearing on BBC One’s tribute show Even Better Than the Real Thing with Paddy McGuinness.

Meanwhile, support act Just One Look have been performing together for almost six years.

They both spent most of their childhood and teenage years training professionally in musical theatre, dance and stage school before forming Just One Look.

The band said: “We can’t wait to come to Blackpool and we hope everyone there is ready for an amazing time with us.”

Performances at The Horseshoe will take place on September 17 as well as October 1, 8 and 15.

The show will be at The Globe today and on September 16,19 and 24 and October 3, 9, 14 and 17.

All tickets cost £12 in advance and £15 on the door.

The Pleasure Beach is running a promotion offering £3 off ticket prices with a valid wristband.

The offer is only valid on day of purchase.