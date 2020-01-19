Rail traveller rescued by firefighters at Preston station after getting stuck under train

Emergency services were called to Preston train station on Saturday night after a traveller got stuck between a stationary train and the platform after falling.

Three fire engines from Preston, Penwortham and Bamber Bridge along with the urban search and rescue team from Bamber Bridge attended the scene after a call at 9pm.

Firefighters used lighting and a longboard to rescue the casualty, who was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue said; " A person fell and was trapped under a train.

"Speaking to witnesses, and viewing CCTV, we established it was an accident."