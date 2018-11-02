Recipe: Slow braised beef bourguignon

Slow cooked beef is always popular with diners in The Walled Garden at Barton Grange. It often allows you to use cheaper cuts of beef – cooked long and slow until it melts in the mouth. The restaurant’s Beef Bourguignon is also simple and relatively quick to prepare.

INGREDIENTS

500g beef, cut into 2-inch diced pieces

250ml full bodied red wine

50g plain flour

100g dry cured back bacon

6 baby onions, chopped

100g button mushrooms (washed and halved)

1 stick celery (sliced)

2 heritage carrots (½ inch chopped)

3 clove garlic (crushed)

2 bay leaves

2 sprigs of thyme

500g rich beef jus/glaze

50ml olive oil

Salt & pepper

METHOD

Dust the beef with the flour. Add the oil to a large hot frying pan.

Add the beef to the pan. Brown the beef all over, and then remove to a large, thick-bottomed saucepan. Place the frying pan back on the heat and fry the carrots, onions, celery, mushrooms and bacon until golden brown.

Add to the saucepan. Place the frying pan back on the heat and deglaze (pour in) with the red wine.

Add the garlic and herbs to the wine, and simmer for three minutes. Add the wine mixture to the beef in the saucepan.

Add the beef jus and simmer for three hours until the beef is tender (you can also cook this in a casserole dish if you prefer).

Afterwards, pour the liquid from the beef into a saucepan and reduce by three-quarters. This will give the sauce a sticky intensity and depth. Pour back on to the beef and keep hot for when you are ready to plate the dish

CARAMELISED SHALLOTS

INGREDIENTS

4 large shallots (peeled & halved)

15ml olive oil

Salt & pepper

METHOD

Grease an oven tray and place the shallots cut face down.

Sprinkle with olive oil, salt & pepper and roast in the oven (180oc) for 15 minutes until golden brown.

Allow to cool.

Note you will need to reheat shallots in the oven five minutes before you start to plate up and serve

WINTER GREENS

INGREDIENTS

The greens are the first thing to go on the plate, so cook them at the very last minute

100g kale (washed)

100g savoy cabbage (washed)

20g butter

Salt & pepper

METHOD

De-stalk the greens, rip into three-inch pieces and place in a pan of boiling water.

Cook the greens for one minute and drain.

Add the butter, season and serve straight away.

HORSERADISH MASHED POTATO

INGREDIENTS

500g King Edward potatoes (peeled & quartered)

40g hot horseradish sauce

100g butter

Salt & pepper

1 bunch chives (finely chopped)

METHOD

Boil the potatoes until they are soft and then drain.

Place them back in the pan on the heat and dry out for one minute.

Mash the potatoes by adding the butter, horseradish, chives, salt and pepper. Keep hot until needed, use a large greased table spoon to shape the potato into a perfect rouche shape.

TO SERVE THE DISH

Place the greens on each plate then spoon on the beef. Place the shallots on top, add the mash on the side, and serve.