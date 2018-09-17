Recipe: White chocolate and orange delice

Executive chef at Stanley House Hotel and Spa, Steve Williams, shares his recipe for a wonderful white chocolate and orange delice.
INGREDIENTS
For the chocolate delice
300g white chocolate
300g whipping cream
85g milk
Two leaves gelatine
One orange – grated.
For the orange jelly
100ml strained fresh orange juice
25g stock syrup
1g citric acid
One leaf gelatine
Orange food colouring – to required colour.
METHOD
For the chocolate delice
Melt the chocolate over a bain marie.
Soak the gelatine in the milk.
Squeeze the gelatine dry and warm the milk with the orange zest over a low heat.
Add the milk to the chocolate and mix well.
Semi whip the cream and fold into the chocolate mix.
Pour into your desired mould and refrigerate to set.
For the orange jelly
Soak gelatine in a little water. When soft squeeze dry.
Warm the orange juice, stock syrup, citric acid and colouring.
Add the soaked gelatine, dissolve and strain through a towel.
Chill down over ice until syrupy. Pour on to mousse and leave to set.
TO FINISH
Demould the delice and arrange on to a plate.
Serve with an orange sorbet, chocolate shavings, and some fresh orange segments.
Enjoy!