Remember these 21 things you only had at Christmas in the 70's and 80's?

Remember getting up at 5am and having a whole selection box for breakfast?

Well then, you'll remember this lot as well. Enjoy our gallery of little signs you knew it was Christmas in your house

Often perched by the side of the bed, these stockings were made of plastic netting and should never under any circumstances go anywhere near the fire

1. Net stockings

A sickly yellow Dutch drink made from eggs , sugar and Brandy, and with a slosh of lemonade produced the Snow Ball, before it was put away for another year

2. Advocaat

Inexplicable confectionery, but the height of refinement

3. Lemon and Orange Jelly Slices

A bag of the stuff, with no monetary value whatsoever. Probably lasted for a few days while you polished off the selection boxes

4. Chocolate money

