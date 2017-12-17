Residents at The Lodge in Buckshaw Village enjoy musical fun

Residents at a care home in Chorley enjoyed a festive musical treat performed as part of a wider wellbeing programme.

The Lodge, a specialist dementia care home within Buckshaw Retirement Village, played host to the Christmas music concert, which was performed by Music in Hospitals & Care (MiHC).

The organisation specialises in performing to people with all kinds of healthcare needs, including those with dementia and disabilities.

Residents enjoyed an afternoon of accordion music, which was supported by reminiscence activities, including exploring memories and experiences which participants associated with the music.

Lisa Barnes, regional director for Hica Group, which operates Buckshaw Retirement Village, said: “The concert provided a great afternoon of entertainment for the residents. It was great to see so many getting involved and singing along to songs which will have brought back some fond memories for some of our residents.

“It is incredibly important for us to implement activities which are reminiscence led and evoke positive, happy memories. Our priority is to involve everyone to support inclusion and abolish loneliness or isolation, regardless of how complex residents’ needs are.

“Events such as the concert are a great way for residents to enjoy themselves, but it’s also part of a wider effort to encourage participation, quality of life and to support physical and mental wellbeing.”

Jess Ingham, director of North operations for MiHC, said: “There has been significant research to suggest that musical led activities provide a big benefit to people living with dementia.

“Our sessions are very much person centred, and individually designed to suit the needs of the people taking part. We try and make sessions as interactive as possible, to encourage engagement and participation. It is always rewarding to see the difference music can have on a person living with dementia.”