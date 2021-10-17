Emergency services were called to reports a house had collapsed following the blast in Kirkby Avenue at around 1.30pm on Friday, October 15.

Nearby residents were quickly evacuated and a cordon was put in place while emergency services searched the wrecked property for casualties.

Police later confirmed a person, believed to be a man in his 50s, had died.

"His next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with his loved ones at this time," a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

Following the shocking incident, the community rallied to support those who had been affected by the blast.

This included a GoFundMe page which was launched to help raise money for a family who had lost their semi-detached home in the explosion.

Allison Collinge, the organiser of the GoFundMe page said: "The Gowan's family home was badly affected with the roof catching fire and they have now been told the force of the explosion means they will not be able to live in their home again.

"Their clothes, furniture and possessions have all been damaged by either smoke or water damage.

"As you can imagine this is a devastating experience for them."

"They are currently without anything apart from the clothes they were wearing on the day of the explosion."

"If you are able to donate to support this family at this time it would make such a difference to this lovely family."

Flowers left at the scene in Kirkby Avenue.

The fundraiser has since raised over £800 following its creation, with over 37 people donating to the page.

Daniel Dunne, landlord of the nearby Woodsman pub, also offered free food and shelter for displaced residents and the emergency services.

He said: "We're a community pub and it was all about doing all we could to help the community.

Landlord Daniel Dunne and assistant manager Emma Bayley at The Woodsman pub.

"We went to the school where the residents had been taken, made the offer and we welcomed quite a few families and made sure they were comfortable and well fed.

"We reopened the kitchen, laid on food and did what we could for the emergency service people."

The identity of the man who was killed in the explosion has not yet been disclosed, but the community has been left shocked by the incident.

One neighbour, who didn't wish to be named, was in her home at the time of the explosion on Friday lunchtime.

She said: "It was like something from a film. I heard this dreadful explosion and then people were running up the street to see what had happened.

"It was horrible. I just couldn't believe it but it's a close-knit community here and everyone has rallied round to help out as best they can."

Another said: "I haven't slept. I couldn't for thinking about that poor man. Some of us have been here 30 or 40 years and it's a lively community.

"I just can't believe this has happened."

You can visit the GoFundMe page by clicking HERE.

