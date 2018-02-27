REV RON GREENALL: Clattering clogs and days in the mill

I am horsing about in some of my first offerings to you today but first a picture for you from my old archive stable.

Rev reflections with Canon Ron Greenall February 27 2018 Goosnargh school taking part is 'Business is brilliant' Grand National at Aintree, old Robin Starch advert on a Hansom cab, one-strap clog, iconic Leyland van and Bay Horse Station

It is a group from a Goosnargh school taking part in a “Business is brilliant” course some years ago.

Now it was during this week in 1935 that a brilliant invention was made by Sir Robert Watson Watt

It was that of radar detection and range finding.radar. Not only was it a valuable asset to Britain during the Second World War but still has a vital part to play today in civil aviation.

It was also in his week in 1839 that the first Grand National was run at Aintree.

The first winner here was aptly named “Lottery.” I hope my second picture gives something of the atmosphere there.

Banks were involved in somewhat of a lottery during this week in 1797, when they issued the first one pound note, so much lighter to carry than the gold sovereign.

Now this is not a leap year. It only occurs once every four years when the year number is divisible by four, but does not end in 00.

This extra day every four years is to keep us in line with the solar year of 365.2422 days. Sometimes leap year is known as “Job’s Year.”

My next picture is an old Robin Starch advert on a Hansom cab .You will remember that the Yorkshire designer Joseph Hansom also designed St. Walburg’s church and steeple in Preston.

I have written recently about our local factory chimneys. Today I am writing about the clattering clogs and working days that many of our grandparents and great grandparents experienced .

The concise Oxford Dictionary describes the clog as a woodened soled outer shoe, formerly worn in wet weather, now chiefly confined to the industrial classes in the North of England.

A Nelson lady tells me her clogs were black with a single strap, brass toe plate and brass studs and that the irons on them sparked on the road.

A man from Chorley commented that in 1920 his clogs cost him six bob a pair .He also commented about the noise and dust in the mill

My fifth picture today is of the iconic Leyland van with a box body on it.

It is advertising and delivering toffee for Edmundson’s another famous firm in Liverpool and whose products were on sale at Aintree for generations.

My last picture, sent to me by Mr. Wilkinson is again iconic of the steam train era and taken at the Bay Horse station many years ago.

I finish with a joke from one of my Christmas crackers “Wanted, ejection seat tester It does involve a small amount of travelling.”

