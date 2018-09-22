REVEALED: Most popular baby names in Preston, Chorley, and South Ribble last year

The most popular names given to baby boys and girls in Preston, Chorley, and South Ribble have been revealed.

Nationally, Oliver and Olivia were the most popular baby names in England and Wales for the second year running, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Despite the top of the lists remaining steady, there are eight new names appearing in the top 100 baby names lists: two for boys, and six for girls.

The data shows the six new female entries were Aurora, Orla, Edith, Bonnie, Lyla and Hallie, replacing Lexi, Zoe, Maddison, Sarah, Felicity and Lydia.

Hunter and Ralph replace Aaron and Jasper in the top 100 names for boys.

There is little regional variation in the top-choice names for girls, with Olivia coming top in every region in England and Wales, and Amelia coming second in every area apart from the South West, where Isla took the second spot.

There was more variety in the naming of boys, with Muhammad coming top in London, the West Midlands and Yorkshire and the Humber. But Oliver was consistently popular, coming first or second in every region across England and Wales.

TOP 10 BOYS' NAMES IN GREAT BRITAIN LAST YEAR:

1. Oliver

2. Harry

3. George

4. Noah

5. Jack

6. Jacob

7. Leo

8. Oscar

9. Charlie

10. Muhammad

TOP 10 GIRLS' NAMES IN GREAT BRITAIN LAST YEAR:

1. Olivia

2. Amelia

3. Isla

4. Ava

5. Emily

6. Isabella

7. Mia

8. Poppy

9. Ella

10. Lily

TOP NAMES GIVEN TO BABIES IN PRESTON LAST YEAR:

Boys: Muhammad (32)

Girls: Olivia (17)

TOP NAMES GIVEN TO BABIES IN CHORLEY LAST YEAR:

Boys: Harry (24)

Girls: Olivia (17)

TOP NAMES GIVEN TO BABIES IN SOUTH RIBBLE LAST YEAR:

Boys: Oliver (18)

Girls: Isla (12)

Nick Stripe, of the Office for National Statistics, said: "Although Oliver and Olivia remained the most popular baby names in 2017, some fascinating changes took place beneath them.

"Leo entered the boys' top 10 for the first time, whilst Hunter rocketed into the top 100, also for the first time, reaching number 78.

"Sarah, the most popular name for baby girls throughout much of the 1970s and 1980s, dropped out of the top 100 for the first time since our records began in 1904. Brand new entries into the top 100 for girls include the names Aurora and Hallie."