REVEALED: The places in Lancashire where drivers have the most points on their licence

New figures have revealed the areas of Britain with the best and worst drivers, according to licences with the most penalty points.

The data, from the DVLA, showed motorists from Blaby in Leicestershire were the worst offenders, with 39 per cent slapped with points for speeding, jumping red lights, and other traffic sins.

Ashfield in Nottingham was the best, with a statistical 0.0 per cent of drivers punished.

Fylde in Lancashire made the top 10 worst list - coming in ninth with 7.3 per cent, while Blackburn with Darwen in East Lancashire came seventh in the top 10 list of authority areas with the best drivers, with just 1.5 per cent of drivers with points to their name.

1. Fylde: 7.3 per cent of population have points on their licences - a total of 5,726 points! According to the DVLA, Fylde has 4,375 drivers with three points, 1,014 with six, and 15 with 12, which usually results in a ban from the roads.

2. Wyre: 6.7 per cent of the population have points on their licences - a total of 7,375 points! According to the DVLA, Wyre has 5,592 drivers with three points, 1,325 with six, and 32 with 12, which usually results in a ban from the roads.

3. Blackpool: 5.8 per cent of the population have points on their licences - a total of 8,096 points! According to the DVLA, Blackpool has 5,794 drivers with three points, 1,632 with six, and 50 with 12, which usually results in a ban from the roads.

4. Rossendale: 5.1 per cent of the population have points on their licences - a total of 3,615 points! According to the DVLA, Rossendale has 2,690 drivers with three points, 668 drivers with six, and 13 with 12, which usually results in a ban from the roads.

5. Burnley: 4.8 per cent of the population have points on their licences - a total of 4,218 points! According to the DVLA, Burnley has 3,058 drivers with three points, 811 with six, and 20 with 12, which usually results in a ban from the roads.

6. Pendle: 4.5 per cent of the population have points on their licences - a total of 4,078 points! According to the DVLA, Pendle has 2,923 drivers with three points, 833 with six, and 15 with 12, which usually results in a ban from the roads.

7. Preston: 4.3 per cent of the population have points on their licences - a total of 6,045 points! According to the DVLA, Preston has 4,326 drivers with three points, 1,227 with six, and 25 with 12, which usually results in a ban from the roads.

7. Chorley: 4.3 per cent of the population have points on their licences - a total of 5,028 points! According to the DVLA, Chorley has 3,824 drivers with three points, 851 with six, and 23 with 12, which usually results in a ban from the roads.

7. Lancaster: 4.3 per cent of the population have points on their licences - a total of 6,152 points! According to the DVLA, Lancaster has 4,686 drivers with three points, 1,098 with six, and 14 with 12, which usually results in a ban from the roads.

7. Hyndburn: 4.3 per cent of the population have points on their licences - a total of 3,428 points! According to the DVLA, Hyndburn has 2,490 drivers with three points, 658 with six, and 11 with 12, which usually results in a ban from the roads.

8. West Lancashire: 4.1 per cent of the population have points on their licences - a total of 4,725 points! According to the DVLA, West Lancashire has 3,497 drivers with three points, 840 drivers with six, and 11 with 12, which usually results in a ban from the roads.

9. Ribble Valley: 3.4 per cent of the population have points on their licences - a total of 2,028 points! According to the DVLA, the Ribble Valley has 1,578 drivers with three points, 347 with six, and six with 12, which usually results in a ban from the roads.

10. South Ribble: 2.5 per cent of the population have points on their licences - a total of 2,814 points! According to the DVLA, South Ribble has 2,084 drivers with three points, 535 with six, and 14 with 12, which usually results in a ban from the roads.

11. Blackburn with Darwen: 1.6 per cent of the population have points on their licences - a total of 2,335 points! According to the DVLA, Blackburn with Darwen has 1,818 drivers with three points, 396 with six, and four with 12, which usually results in a ban from the roads.