Rick Kemp to perform in Leyland as part of The Friends of Folk season

The Friends of Folk programme continues with folk/rock legend Rick Kemp.

Rick Kemp, best known as a bass player for various bands including the legendary Steeleye Span, will perform at Leyland Fox Lane Club on Thursday, March 7

Rick has been working in the music industry for over 60 years and decided to ‘go solo’ at the age of 75.

He has created a new show where he plays his much-covered original songs and spins yarns from an inexhaustible library of experiences.

The host of stories gives an insight into his early life and times as well as an insiders view of Steeleye Span’s long history, particularly opportune as the band starts its 50th year anniversary tour.

He has had many encounters with fellow musicians, including Bowie, Eurythmics, Peter Sellers, King Crimson and The Beach Boys, produced and played on great records and even appeared on BBC’s Top Of the Pops dressed as a Womble.

The gig also coincides with the recent release of his new solo album Perfect Blue which features some of his best known compositions alongside some new songs recently composed.

Tickets for the night can be purchased via www.fofshop.org.uk or send a cheque payable to ‘Friends of Folk’ to Jim Minall, 56 Victoria Park Avenue, Leyland, PR25 1UG.

Full details of this and other folk music evenings can be found at www.friendsoffolk.org.uk.