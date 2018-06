Motorists were today urged to avoid a busy Chorley road after an accident.

The collision happened near Chorley Hospital on Euxton Lane at around 3pm.

Chorley police tweeted: “The road is currently closed due to an RTC near Chorley hospital.

“You can only access the hospital from Chorley side, not the Euxton Lane side.”

The road was reopened at about 4pm.

The collision involved a motorcyclist who received minor injuries.