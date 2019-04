An on-going incident on one of Leyland's busiest roads has led to it being closed, with police urging motorists to avoid the area.

A police spokesman said: "We are currently dealing with an on-going incident on the A582 Farington Road at Leyland.

"Unfortunately we have had to close the road between Croston Road roundabout and Watkin Lane roundabout.

"This is a very busy road and we advise that you avoid the area."