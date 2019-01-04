Roadworks update North West: All planned works January 7 to January 13

Here are the planned new and ongoing road improvements over the coming week.

Details are correct as of Friday, January 4 but could be subject to change, including weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.

M6 Junction 27

Work is underway to improve cycling facilities at the A5209 Crow Orchard Road roundabout, located above the M6 at Junction 27. The scheme is due to finished early in the New Year. Work is taking place between 10pm and 5am each night and involves lane closures on the approaches to the roundabout and slip road closures at junction 27.

M65 Junctions 4 to 3

A resurfacing scheme on the westbound carriageway of the M65 is due to start on Monday 7 January for approximately two weeks. The carriageway will be closed overnight (9pm to 5am), Monday to Friday, between junctions 4 and 3 with a diversion in place.

M58 junction 1

A project is taking place to upgrade the safety barriers at the sides of the M58 between junction 1 and Switch Island. Some lane and carriageway closures will be needed overnight between 9pm and 5am, Monday to Friday, with diversions in place. The scheme is due to be finished by February.

M60 junctions 8 to 18

Overnight resurfacing work is taking place on the M60 to provide smoother journeys for drivers. Parts of the motorway will be closed overnight between 10pm and 5am, Monday to Friday, with clearly-signed diversions in place. The scheme is due to be finished in the winter.

M62 Junctions 10 to 12

Work is taking place to upgrade the M62 to a smart motorway between Warrington and Eccles, converting the hard shoulder to an extra lane and introducing new variable speed limits. Narrow lanes and a temporary 50mph speed limit are in place for the safety of drivers and workers. The motorway will be closed in both directions overnight on Saturday 12 January between 10pm and 10am to demolish three overhead gantries. A diversion will be in place using the M6, M56, A5103 Princess Parkway and the M60. The scheme is due to be completed by spring 2020.

M6 Junctions 16 to 19 (Cheshire smart motorway)

Work is underway to upgrade the M6 to a smart motorway between Crewe and Knutsford, converting the hard shoulder to an extra lane and introducing new variable speed limits. Narrow lanes and a temporary 50mph speed limit are in place for the safety of drivers and workers. The speed limit has now been increased to 60mph between junctions 18 and 19 while testing takes place of the new technology. The scheme is due to be completed by the end of March.

M56 Junctions 1 to 4 Sharston Link

A scheme to improve a two-mile stretch of the M56, known as the Sharston Link, between junction 3 of the M60 at Cheadle and junction 3a of the M56 at Wythenshawe is due to start on Wednesday 9 January. The five-week project includes resurfacing the entire route, repairing sections of the carriageway, replacing road markings, and installing new reflective road studs and traffic sensors. The eastbound carriageway will be closed overnight (9pm to 5am) on Wednesday and Thursday, as well as all weekend from 9pm on Friday 11 January until 5am on Monday 14 January. A clearly-signed diversion will be in place during the closures and the scheme is due to be finished in February.

M66 Junction 1 to the A56

Work is taking place to replace the safety barriers in the verges and central reservation between junction 1 and the northern end of the motorway where it meets the A56. Some overnight closures will be needed between 8pm and 6am, with clearly-signed diversions in place.

A66 Thornthwaite

A £390,000 project is taking place to add a dedicated right turn lane to the junction for Thornthwaite village to improve safety at the junction. Temporary traffic lights will be in place between 8.30am and 5pm each day, and the junction itself will be closed for the duration of the project. The scheme is due to be finished in early February.