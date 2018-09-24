Rock Choir in Chorley, Wigan, St Helens, Preston dazzle with flash mob at BBC Proms in the Park

Members of the Rock Choir in Chorley, Wigan, St Helens, Preston and Liverpool stole the show with their spectacular performances at BBC Proms in the Park, in London’s Hyde Park.

The team was invited by the BBC to travel to Hyde Park and surprise the 40,000-strong audience and national viewing public.

Rock Choir founder, Caroline Redman, and her group opened the event and also collaborated with Michael Ball, Josh Groban and Albert Hammond. They additionally led a nostalgic Last Night of the Proms style flag-waving and crowd sing-a-long finale.

The big surprise of the evening was undoubtedly the 10,000 plus Rock Choir members from all over the country who had made the journey to London to support Caroline and Laura on stage.

They spectacularly flash-mobbed the 40,000-strong audience during their first number, Dancing in the Street.

Already holding three Guinness Records, this is thought to be the world’s largest ever organised singing flash-mob.

Laura Bennett, Lancashire and Merseyside Choir leader, said: “I’m so proud of my choirs. Everyone came together and performed perfectly in what was a historic and high-profile event created by the BBC. To see some of my choir members travel all the way to London to sing with us was amazing and truly highlights how much everybody loves Rock Choir.”