Police and Highways officials today implemented a rolling road block on the M61.

The action near Chorley came as a result of debris on the motorway after a night of high winds.

Highways England tweeted at 8.45am :"Our Traffic Officers on #M61 #J6/8 northbound are about to implement a rolling road block to retrieve debris from live lane.

"Please adhere to signals set in the area."

The debris was cleared and traffic was moving normally.