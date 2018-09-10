Russian traditions make for ‘exceptional’ ballets

The chill winds of Siberia will blow into Blackpool in the new year, as once more a Russian ballet company promises to delight audiences.

Making their annual trip to the resort will be the Russian State Ballet Of Siberia, wit a triple bill of ballets.

Anna Fedosova in Swan Lake

Heading to the Grand Theatre, they will stage the rags to riches story of Cinderella, the romantic masterpiece Swan Lake and festive fantasy tale of The Nutcracker from January 11 to 13, with a company of 40-plus dancers and 30 musicians.

A spokesman said: “This will be the company’s 17th UK tour and will feature exquisite performances of the world’s most popular ballets.

“The Russian State Ballet of Siberia has established itself as one of Russia’s leading ballet companies and has built an international reputation for delivering performances of outstanding quality and depth. The soloists and corps de ballet are exceptional, delighting audiences with their breath-taking physical ability and beautiful costumes as each storyline unfolds to the live accompaniment of the orchestra.

“The productions merge traditional and digital worlds with an imaginative staging set against an ever-changing colourful backdrop with magical special effects.”

The Nutcracker

Artistic director Sergei Bobrov said: “We very much look forward to our annual UK tour.

With a full company of dancers as well as highly skilled musicians performing some classic scores, it is very special to have the power of a symphony orchestra bringing the choreography to life on stage which I believe will leave a wonderful impression in the minds of the audience.

“It is always a pleasure to bring the unique traditions of Russian ballet to the British public.”