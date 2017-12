A rugby fan from Mawdesley was surprised when rugby league player, Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook visited him at his care home.

Louie, a prop forward for St Helens Rugby League Club in the Betfred Super League, took time out of his hectic training schedule to spend the morning with David Davis at Stocks Hall Mawdesley Care Home.and present him with some signed shirts.

David, 23, said: “I’m absolutely amazed that Louie came to see me – he’s my favourite player and really makes me laugh.”