SCHOOL CLOSURES: Latest list from Lancashire County Council

Lancashire County Council have issued an updated list of school closures across the county.

According to the list, one school - St Francis' Catholic Primary School in Goosnargh has closed in Preston's area. No schools in Chorley or across the Fylde have been affected.

Reasons for the closures cite impacts from adverse weather including staff struggling to get to school, problems with heating and dangerous icy conditions on the roads.

Here is Lancashire County Council's full list of schools that are currently closed.

Preston

St Francis' Catholic Primary School Goosnargh

Burnley

Blessed Trinity RC College

Briercliffe Primary School

Burnley Lowerhouse Junior School

Burnley St James' Lanehead Church of England Primary Schoole

Burnley St Peter's Church of England Primary School

Hameldon Community College

Ightenhill Nursery School

Sir John Thursby Community College

Pendle

Barnoldswick Coates Lane Primary School

Barnoldswick CofE Voluntary Controlled Primary School

Brierfield Woodfield Nursery School

Hendon Brook School

Laneshaw Bridge Primary School

Lomeshaye Junior School

Marsden Community Primary School

Nelson Walverden Primary School

Reedley Primary School

Ss John Fisher and Thomas More Roman Catholic High School

Hyndburn & Ribble Valley

Accrington Academy

Accrington Green Haworth Church of England Primary School

Accrington Huncoat Primary School

Accrington Lee Royd Nursery School

Accrington St Peter's Church of England Primary School

Accrington Woodnook Primary School

Balderstone St Leonard's Church of England Primary School

Bolton By Bowland CofE Voluntary Aided Primary School

Brennand's Endowed Primary School. Slaidburn

Broadfield Specialist School For Sen (Cognition and Learning)

Gisburn Primary School

Great Harwood St Bartholomew's Parish CofE Va Primary School

Grindleton Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary School

Oswaldtwistle School Adverse

Oswaldtwistle White Ash School

Sabden Primary School

St Mary's Roman Catholic Primary School.

St Oswald's Roman Catholic Primary School

The Hollins

Thorneyholme Roman Catholic Primary School



Rossendale

Alder Grange School

Bacup and Rawtenstall Grammar School

Bacup St Mary's Roman Catholic Primary School

Balladen Community Primary School

Haslingden Hillside Nursery School

Sharneyford Primary School

St James-the-Less Roman Catholic Primary School

St Joseph's Roman Catholic Primary School

St Paul's Church of England Primary School, Rawtenstall

St Peter's Roman Catholic Primary School.

Water Primary School

