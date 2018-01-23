Scouts in Lancashire honoured with Chief Scout Gold Award: With video

Youngsters from scout groups across Lancashire received the highest award a young scout can achieve as they were presented with the Chief Scout Gold Award.

West Lancashire Chief Gold Award: Euxton ROF (Black with scarlet border) Adlington (Sky blue with royal blue border) 1st Euxton Methodist (Brown with orange border) Mayfield (Dark blue with a double border of white then red) Chorley Explorers (Black with Scout purple border)

County Commissioner, said: “The Chief Scout’s Gold Award is the highest award that you can achieve in the scout section. It is a difficult badge to earn, and to do so you must complete a number of challenges – including learning about the world, teamwork, and adventure. The young people that have earned this award have shown great resilience, commitment, and determination, and they should all be rightfully proud of their achievements.”

West Lancashire Chief Scout Gold Award: 1st Broughton (Brown and Red border) Central Ribbleton (Blue with Yellow and Red border) 6th Fulwood (Green with Black border) 2nd Lea (Blue with Yellow border) 4th Fulwood (Brown with Green border) Preston Central (Maroon with Yellow and Dark Blue border)

West Lancashire Chief Scout Gold Award: 23rd Blackpool (St.Marys) (White and Blue border) 45th Blackpool (Orange and Black border)

West Lancashire Chief Scout Gold Awards: 5th Penwortham URC Phoenix (Black and Green halves) 5th Penwortham (Green and Dark Green border) Brindle St.James (Yellow and Blue halves necker) Leyland URC (Light Blue and Dark Blue border)

West Lancashire Chief Gold Scout Award: 2nd Freckleton