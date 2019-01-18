See the Greatest Showman at Blackpool Pleasure Beach’s Globe Theatre this summer

After a sell-out Theatre and Arena tour, fans of The Greatest Showman have been invited to ‘roll up’ and see Hugh Jackman’s hit musical brought to life by a troop of singers, dancers, and an aerialist at Blackpool Pleasure Beach’s Globe Theatre this summer.

‘The Greatest Show For Families’ will take ticket holders on a journey through songs from the box office smash hit, as well as a host of other musical favourites including Moulin Rouge, Hairspray, A Star is Born, and Disney classics.

A VIP package is also available for people to take to the stage, meet the cast, and attend a vocal masterclass with the stars of the show.

The live concert has been produced and commissioned by International Shows Ltd, who will also be performing their show ‘The Jerseys Oh What a Nite’ for its sixth year in Blackpool.

READ MORE: Coronation Street star gets Blackpool's Grand Theatre's 125th Anniversary season off to a great start



Show director Max Fox said: “The Greatest Showman has become one of the world’s most iconic films, and we’re excited to bring this show to our home town after a sell out arena tour.

“Singing along is an absolute must as we ‘rewrite the stars’ in front of our live audience.”

‘The Greatest Show For Families’ will run on Fridays from June 7 to October 18, and on Wednesdays from July 3 to August 28.

‘The Jerseys Oh What A Nite’ will run on Thursdays from June 6 to October 17.

Book at blackpoolpleasurebeach.com/whats-on