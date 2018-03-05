Seventh diamond award for 'inspirational' weight loss coach Michelle Hartley

A dedicated weight loss coach from Leyland has been recognised for her services to Weight Watch members with a special community award.

Michelle Hartley, who has worked for Weight Watchers for 15 years, has helped thousands in Lancashire towards a healthier lifestyle and was presented with Diamond Coach status at her recent meeting at St. Chads Parish Centre in Chorley.

In 2017, Michelle helped her members shed approximately 9520 lbs, it is her seventh award.

She said: “I am absolutely thrilled to receive this award and so proud of my members.”and what they’ve achieved; it is going to be a fantastic year and to receive this award for doing something I love is amazing!

"It’s great to see my members enjoying the food they love and jumping off the scales feeling happy."

Michelle currently runs eight meetings a week on Monday at Lostock Hall County Primary School at 6pm, Tuesday – St Mary’s Priory Club in Leyland at 10am and 5.45pm.

Wednesday at Galloway Hall, Preston at 10am and at 6.15 pm at Buckshaw Community Centre.

Thursday at Longton Social Club at 10am and 6.30pm and Friday at St Chads, Wheelton at 9.30 am

To find out more about Michelle’s Weight Watchers meeting at call on 01772 621437