Show brings the wonder of Elvis to Blackpool's Grand Theatre

Audiences will be left all shook up when the incredible story of the king of rock and roll is told at The Grand Theatre tomorrow.

The Elvis Years charts the musical and emotional highs and lows of Elvis Presley’s amazing journey from poor truck-driving teenager from Tupelo, Mississippi, through the army, Hollywood and finally the legendary Las Vegas concerts.

A spokesman said: “With a world class cast, authentic costumes and rare film footage, The Elvis Years features more than 50 of the King’s greatest hits including Hound Dog, It’s Now or Never, Suspicious Minds, American Trilogy, Blue Suede Shoes, and many more, as well as lesser known tracks such as Rock A Hula Baby and Bossa Nova Baby.

“This energetic show is a complete theatrical experience, transporting the audience on a musical and emotional journey they will never forget.

“The Elvis Years features the highs and lows of Elvis’s life – including his first legendary Sun session, the death of his beloved mother, his time in the army, the Hollywood movie years, the ‘68 Comeback Special, and the incomparable Las Vegas concerts.”

Tickets cost £25.50.

To book, visit https://www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk/event/elvis-years/

Or call The Grand on (01253) 290190.

The Elvis Years

The Grand Theatre, Blackpool

Friday, January 18