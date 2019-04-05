Sign up now for St Catherine's biggest fundraiser of the year - the Moonlight and Memories Walk through Lostock Hall

The date is set for St Catherine’s Hospice’s biggest annual fundraiser – the Moonlight and Memories Walk.

The event, which starts and finishes in the hospice grounds of St Catherine’s Park in Lostock Hall, takes place on the night of Saturday July 6, with new 10-mile and four-mile routes drawn up.

All the family is invited to stride out under the stars in memory of their loved ones, while helping to raise vital funds to support the work of St Catherine’s.

Lorraine Charlesworth, director of community and income for the charity, said: “Last year more than 1,100 supporters proudly wore their bright pink personalised t-shirts and took part in our poignant night time trek, raising much-needed funds to help us care for local people facing life-shortening illnesses such as cancer, motor neurone disease and heart failure.

“The atmosphere on the night is fantastic as people stock up on sparkly accessories, decorate their t-shirts, and take part in our fun and energetic warm-up, as well as write meaningful messages on our special Memory Wall and share stories and memories of their loved ones along the way.”

Registration for the Moonlight and Memories Walk is £15 for adults and £10 for under-18s, for either the 10-mile or four-mile route.

The walk is the hospice’s biggest annual event and makes significant impact on efforts to raise £3.8m towards running costs each year.

Sign up for the event by visiting: www.stcatherines.co.uk. Alternatively, telephone 01772 629171, visit the hospice in Lostock Hall, or call in to The Mill café or any of the St Catherine’s charity shops across Preston, Chorley and South Ribble.