"Significant" delays on the M6 at Bamber Bridge after collision between oil tanker and car

Motorists are being warned of "significant" delays on and around the M6 at Bamber Bridge after a crash.

Highways England have announced that traffic is at a standstill on the Southbound M6 exit slip road due to a collision between an oil tanker and a car on the A6 at Church Road.

The incident happened at 4.50pm and no serious injuries have been reported.

The authority has Tweeted: "Police are dealing with the incident and your patience is appreciated whilst work is being done to re-open lanes and ease congestion."

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said the road has now reopened, but traffic was "significant" in the area.

Recovery of the vehicles is now taking place.