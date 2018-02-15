Sir Lindsay Hoyle MP pulls pints at historic Chorley pubs

Sir Lindsay Hoyle, MP for Chorley, tried his hand at pouring pints on a visit to two of the borough’s historic pubs.

The Bay Horse on Wigan Road and the Prince of Wales on New Market Street have benefited from £200,000 investment in the last 12 months. It has allowed them together, to create 10 new jobs.

Sir Lindsay said: “I was impressed with the recent renovations at pubs and in particular the awesome fund raising efforts at the Bay Horse last year of over £4,000 for local hospices Rosemere and St Catherine’s.”

The MP also said he was made to feel at home and enjoyed “engaging in some very interesting conversation which is what a local pub is all about.”