Sirloin owners' thanks for support after devastating blaze at historic Lancashire pub

A Lancashire restaurant owner has paid tribute to the community for its support after a fire ravaged the premises

Six fire crews were called to the blaze at The Sirloin at Hoghton which raged through the roof.

The Sirloin the morning after the blaze

A successful evacuation of diners and staff mean no-one was injured but it took until early Sunday morning for the final damping down of the fire to be completed and an investigation into the cause is now under way.

Adam Chapman, who has run the Sirloin with Lucia Wilde since 2016, said they were grateful to everyone who has rallied round to help as well as the fire brigade for their efforts in tackling the blaze.

"There is a great community spirit in Hoghton and it really showed in the aftermath of what was a devastating incident for us," said a clearly-emotional Mr Chapman.

Lucia Wilde and Adam Chapman took over The Sirloin in 2016

"People have been been in touch with offers with offers to help in whatever way they can and we are so grateful.

"The evacuation procedure has been well rehearsed and thankfully everyone got out safely and no-one was harmed.

"The fire crews have worked tremendously hard and saved what they could but the premises are devastated and it is too early to say at this stage what the future holds.

"But we were so proud of the reputation the restaurant had gained since we came over here from Yorkshire,"

The Sirloin caught fire on Saturday night. Photo: Andrew Dunn

Mr Chapman added that the cause of the fire was now bring investigated.

"It was a busy Saturday evening and we were looking forward to a busy Sunday and beyond. It's very upsetting."