SNOW LATEST: Cars stranded and drivers rescued despite Lancashire avoiding the worst of 'Snowmageddon'

For the large part, 'Snowmageddon' in Lancashire was a damp squib.

A yellow weather warning was issued and heavy snow was predicted for areas across the county, particularly in the early hours of Sunday morning, but very little of what was forecast was seen.

A snowman on a bench Worcester. Photo: David Davies/PA Wire

But some areas with higher ground have been at risk, with roads being closed and drivers rescued by police doing their bit to help those affected by snow across Lancashire.

Taking to Twitter, Lancashire Road Police described how plenty of cars and people have been rescued from Rivington, near Chorley, and that roads on high grounds are now closed as a matter of public safety.

A picture posted by the police shows officers doing their bit to free a stranded car on icy roads.

With temperatures to remain below zero degrees, police are urging drivers to remain vigilant on the roads with ice being a major concern.

A spokesman for Lancashire Road Police wrote on social media: “Please drive to the conditions...slow down, extend following distance, use dipped headlights and be very careful on snow covered lanes."

Early on Saturday morning, a car crashed into the central reservation of the M6 near Bamber Bridge, resulting in two lanes being closed.

Other areas of the UK were not as clear as the majority of Lancashire, with up to 30cm of snow in some areas of the UK - such as Sennybridge, near Brecon in Wales.

In Oxfordshire, Berkshire, and Wiltshire, electricity supplier SSE says up to 20,000 homes were without power.