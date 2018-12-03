South Lancashire Breast Screening Service is responsible for this pink-themed Christmas tree

A pink-themed Christmas tree has been erected in Chorley to encourage more ladies to attend breast screening appointments.

The festive foliage, bedecked in pink lights, donated by Bill’s Tattoos, Chorley, and baubles, is situated adjacent to the bus station.

The pink-themed tree

Janet Ellison, patient navigator for South Lancashire Breast Screening, said; “We wanted to dress the Christmas tree in pink to promote the South Lancashire Breast Screening Service, which is currently based at Chorley hospital, offered to all eligible women, registered with a GP, aged between 50 and 70.

“In some areas of Lancashire, three in ten women currently do not attend their breast screening appointments.

“If breast cancer is diagnosed at the earliest stage of its development, it is estimated that after five years 99 out of 100 women diagnosed will still be alive, so to being screened regularly and detecting changes early is very important.”

Currently, 12,000 women die from breast cancer, in the UK every year and it remains the country’s most common cancer type. Breast screening remains a highly effective way of detecting cancer at an early stage and delivers the best chance of successful treatment.

If anyone requires further information about breast screening, contact the South Lancashire Breast Screening Unit at The Thomas Linacre Centre, Wigan on 01942 774713, or contact your own GP.