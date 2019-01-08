Southbound M6 closed after new collision in Lancashire

The M6 in Lancashire was partially closed tonight after another collision on a day of tragedy,

The accident was causing delays while police and highway officials dealt with the aftermath between Leyland and Standish

Highways England tweeted: "Traffic stopped #M6 southbound between J28 (#Leyland) and J27 (#Standish) following a collision.

"Vehicles have been moved to the hard shoulder, we're just removing debris.

"We'll keep you updated."

The traffic was released at around 6.45pm

Earlier, a teenager and a woman were killed in a horror crash which closed the M58 near Wigan for most of the day.

