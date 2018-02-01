Specsavers in Chorley and Leyland now autism aware

Staff at an opticians in Chorley and Leyland are now fully trained in supporting customers with autism.

Workers at Specsavers in both towns have completed a course, developed with The National Autistic Society, which aims to build the team’s knowledge about the lifelong developmental disability, while helping to improve the customer experience for people with autism, and their carers.

The online learning modules cover understanding autism; communicating with people with autism; how autism can impact the senses, and adjustments that stores can make.

Rizwan Iqbal, store director at Specsavers Chorley and Leyland, said: “Autism affects more than one in 100 people and as our store is such a big part of the community, it is vital that we are able to communicate and support someone with the condition in the most effective way possible.

“Many members of the team have already completed the different learning modules.

“We are very proud to be involved in support The National Autistic Society and we hope this training will help make the optical experience easier for people who are living with the condition.”

The National Autistic Society’s business development manager, Sharlene Wright, said: “This has been a great opportunity for us to increase awareness of autism in partnership with an organisation that is proactively seeking to enable autistic people to have a positive experience in its stores.

“It has been an inspiring collaboration and The National Autistic Society welcomes the open attitudes and minds with which Specsavers is seeking to enhance the lives of people on the autism spectrum.”